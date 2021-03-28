Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.