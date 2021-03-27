Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.