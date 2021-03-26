Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.