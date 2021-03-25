This evening in Winona: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
