Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Friday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

