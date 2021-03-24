 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winona area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Forest fire threatening homes caught on camera in New Jersey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News