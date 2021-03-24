Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winona area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should re…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Today's w…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. L…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is …