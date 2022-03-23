For the drive home in Winona: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
Not only does rain look likely for today, but it will be sticking around for Wednesday & Thursday. Snow is possible as well. See when your best chance of seeing some flakes is in our updated forecast.
The dreary weather continues across Wisconsin today. Off and on rain and snow showers will persist through the day and night. When will it all end? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 de…
Temperatures will be the same or warmer across Wisconsin today, but a cold front arriving tonight will be changing things significantly. Track the rain and falling temps in our updated forecast.
Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect cl…
Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect …