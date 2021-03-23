 Skip to main content
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Rain. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winona area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

