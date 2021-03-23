This evening's outlook for Winona: Rain. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winona area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
