Winona's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
Not only does rain look likely for today, but it will be sticking around for Wednesday & Thursday. Snow is possible as well. See when your best chance of seeing some flakes is in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be the same or warmer across Wisconsin today, but a cold front arriving tonight will be changing things significantly. Track the rain and falling temps in our updated forecast.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.
