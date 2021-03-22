Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
