This evening in Winona: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.
Temperatures will be the same or warmer across Wisconsin today, but a cold front arriving tonight will be changing things significantly. Track the rain and falling temps in our updated forecast.
Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect cl…
Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the rada…
Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. T…