Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.