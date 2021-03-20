 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Forest fire threatening homes caught on camera in New Jersey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News