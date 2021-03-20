Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.