For the drive home in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. You …
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should re…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Cool…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Mo…