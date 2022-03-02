This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 16F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
