Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.