For the drive home in Winona: Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
