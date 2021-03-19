 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Forest fire threatening homes caught on camera in New Jersey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News