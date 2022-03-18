For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
Ready for some springlike temperatures? A reader sent in a photo of the first robin last week, and you may see more.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.
