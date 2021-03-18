 Skip to main content
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winona area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

