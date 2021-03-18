Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winona area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. You …
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Cool…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Mo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. L…