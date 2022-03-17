Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Friday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.