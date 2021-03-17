Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.