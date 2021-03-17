Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
