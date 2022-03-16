This evening in Winona: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Ready for some springlike temperatures? A reader sent in a photo of the first robin last week, and you may see more.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Winona's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona tomorrow. It looks to r…
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.
Snow flurries and cloudy conditions are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with another cold front lowering temperatures even more. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video.
Cold front today, warm front Saturday night. Get ready for quite the swing in temperatures and a little snow as well! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 24-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 3-degree low is forecasted…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expe…