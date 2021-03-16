Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
