For the drive home in Winona: Mainly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Winona folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
