Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

