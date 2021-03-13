Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.