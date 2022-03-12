Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is still likely Monday morning, but better weather is expected in the days ahead! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
Enjoy the slight warm up while it lasts across Wisconsin. A cold front arriving this evening will cool us back down for the rest of the week. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Snow flurries and cloudy conditions are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with another cold front lowering temperatures even more. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video.
Dry conditions today, but our temperatures are going in the wrong direction. See how cold it will get Wednesday night and who might see snow on Thursday in our updated forecast video.
Cold front today, warm front Saturday night. Get ready for quite the swing in temperatures and a little snow as well! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect peri…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 12 degrees is today's …
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Winona's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 3-degree low is forecasted…