Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.