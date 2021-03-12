 Skip to main content
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

