Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: A few clouds. Low 3F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.