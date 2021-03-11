Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.