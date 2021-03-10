Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.