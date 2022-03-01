Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.