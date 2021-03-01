 Skip to main content
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

