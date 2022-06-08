Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.