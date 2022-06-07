This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
With a cold front pushing in, gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with isolated showers and storms for the northern part of the state. How cool will we get? Find out in our latest forecast.
The wet pattern continues across Wisconsin. Best chance of rain this morning, but activity will linger into Tuesday. See where rain is most likely & what temps are looking like in our weather update.
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Winona will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The forecast is c…
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Partly cloudy sk…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…