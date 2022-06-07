Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.