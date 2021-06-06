 Skip to main content
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88.49. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

