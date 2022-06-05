Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.