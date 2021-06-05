Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 71-d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Today's for…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloud…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Thursday. It looks to …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Models are…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of h…