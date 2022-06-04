Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.