Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

