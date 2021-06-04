This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloud…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's cond…
Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatu…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of h…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Periods…