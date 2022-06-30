Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.