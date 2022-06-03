Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.