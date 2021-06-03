Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 85.96. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.