Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 85.96. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of h…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Periods…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloud…
Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatu…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's cond…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…