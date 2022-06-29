Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
