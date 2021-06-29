Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 5…
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area …
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Winona will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Pl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a m…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 63F. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds light a…
This evening in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a very ho…