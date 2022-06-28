This evening in Winona: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
Watch now: Cold front to bring widespread rain and much cooler temperatures across Wisconsin this weekend
Very warm and humid Friday with very little rain. With a cold front arriving Saturday though, big changes are not far away. See when rain is most likely this weekend and how much we'll cool down here.
Watch now: Temperatures on the rise across Wisconsin, small rain chances return Thursday night and Friday
Thursday won't be as nice as Wednesday was, but still no chance of rain. Isolated showers and storms will begin to pop up tonight and continue Friday. Here's where and when rain is most likely.
Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will make it feel much better than yesterday across the state. We'll begin warming back up Thursday though and our next chance of rain is not far away.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tod…
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expec…