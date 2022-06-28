Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.