This evening in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
