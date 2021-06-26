Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.