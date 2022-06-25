For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
