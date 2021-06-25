Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Winona will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.