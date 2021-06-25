This evening in Winona: Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Winona will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
